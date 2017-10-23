Edition:
CESC Ltd (CESC.BO)

CESC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,031.05INR
9:49am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.05 (-0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs1,031.10
Open
Rs1,027.00
Day's High
Rs1,034.30
Day's Low
Rs1,026.70
Volume
2,329
Avg. Vol
52,575
52-wk High
Rs1,079.70
52-wk Low
Rs539.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 12 13 11
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.96 1.96 2.00 2.05

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 17 120,848.00 159,644.00 57,564.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 144,199.00 168,744.00 72,044.00 132,283.00
Year Ending Mar-19 11 166,476.00 179,545.00 138,099.00 159,676.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 19 51.72 67.45 38.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 74.49 89.90 51.70 67.99
Year Ending Mar-19 13 93.57 113.80 72.60 95.93
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 30.98 30.98 30.98 46.83

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 18,409.60 16,890.00 1,519.56 8.25
Quarter Ending Mar-15 13,365.60 14,010.00 644.38 4.82
Quarter Ending Dec-14 13,706.50 12,360.00 1,346.50 9.82
Quarter Ending Sep-14 17,104.90 16,470.00 634.92 3.71
Quarter Ending Jun-14 15,163.10 18,480.00 3,316.88 21.87
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 16.15 11.47 4.68 28.98
Quarter Ending Mar-15 6.60 18.35 11.75 178.03
Quarter Ending Dec-14 10.92 8.60 2.32 21.22
Quarter Ending Sep-14 14.12 15.37 1.25 8.85
Quarter Ending Jun-14 13.33 12.12 1.21 9.08

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 120,848.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 144,199.00 144,199.00 144,199.00 144,426.00 132,283.00
Year Ending Mar-19 166,476.00 166,476.00 166,476.00 170,324.00 159,676.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 51.72 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 74.49 74.49 74.49 73.52 67.99
Year Ending Mar-19 93.57 93.57 93.57 95.81 95.93

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

