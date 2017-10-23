Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CETV.PR)
CETV.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
102.30CZK
5:18pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.85Kč (-0.82%)
Prev Close
103.15Kč
Open
102.90Kč
Day's High
102.90Kč
Day's Low
102.00Kč
Volume
4,063
Avg. Vol
82,560
52-wk High
110.00Kč
52-wk Low
55.50Kč
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|689.25
|694.50
|684.00
|669.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|683.70
|728.00
|639.40
|698.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.07
|0.09
|0.05
|0.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0.22
|0.24
|0.20
|0.10
Historical Surprises
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|184.00
|181.86
|2.14
|1.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|135.75
|135.00
|0.75
|0.55
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|173.17
|175.21
|2.04
|1.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|129.62
|129.00
|0.62
|0.47
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|199.10
|195.55
|3.55
|1.78
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-0.10
|-0.09
|0.01
|-10.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.10
|-0.14
|0.04
|-40.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.90
|0.06
|0.96
|-106.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|-0.20
|-0.31
|0.11
|-55.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|-0.34
|-0.39
|0.05
|-14.71
Consensus Estimates Trend
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|689.25
|689.25
|689.25
|684.00
|669.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|683.70
|683.70
|683.70
|728.00
|698.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|0.09
|0.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.22
|0.22
|0.22
|0.20
|0.10
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-TCS Capital Management cuts stake in Central European Media Enterprises to 7 pct from 9.8 pct
- Broadcaster CME's core profit rise beats estimates in Q2
- BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly income attributable to CME per share $0.07
- Time Warner's CME to stay in other markets after Croatia, Slovenia exit
- Broadcaster CME selling Croatian, Slovenian stations to cut debt