Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas (CGAS5.SA)

CGAS5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

52.95BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 52.95
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
77,949
52-wk High
R$ 59.99
52-wk Low
R$ 43.53

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,286.00 1,359.67 73.67 5.73
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,166.00 1,146.27 19.73 1.69
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,335.00 1,324.08 10.92 0.82
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,328.00 1,379.13 51.13 3.85
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,463.00 1,493.96 30.96 2.12
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.01 1.21 0.20 19.21
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.88 0.86 0.02 2.27
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.90 0.44 0.46 51.11
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.79 1.38 0.41 22.74
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.30 2.54 0.23 10.19

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

