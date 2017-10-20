Edition:
China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd (CGG.TO)

CGG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.11CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.11
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
750,301
52-wk High
$3.67
52-wk Low
$1.82

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd News

