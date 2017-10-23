CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (CGPO.NS)
CGPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
80.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.75 (-0.92%)
Rs-0.75 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.49
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|9
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.94
|3.06
|3.17
|3.16
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|15,153.90
|17,872.60
|12,441.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|19,783.00
|19,783.00
|19,783.00
|17,613.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20
|56,969.00
|68,884.00
|49,889.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15
|62,533.40
|67,254.00
|55,614.00
|60,745.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15
|69,755.40
|75,029.00
|57,291.00
|72,781.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|1.49
|2.28
|0.70
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|0.97
|0.97
|0.97
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|2.61
|4.00
|1.51
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|2.85
|5.30
|1.96
|4.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|4.54
|7.60
|3.00
|5.96
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14,405.00
|14,364.20
|40.80
|0.28
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,153.90
|17,100.60
|1,946.67
|12.85
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|13,873.50
|12,440.90
|1,432.62
|10.33
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|14,205.50
|14,951.60
|746.08
|5.25
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|13,586.20
|14,237.60
|651.38
|4.79
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.58
|-0.77
|1.36
|231.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.49
|0.60
|0.89
|59.73
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.69
|0.64
|0.05
|7.58
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.81
|0.44
|0.38
|46.01
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.00
|0.63
|0.37
|37.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,153.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|19,783.00
|18,440.00
|18,440.00
|18,440.00
|17,613.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|56,969.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|62,533.40
|63,027.60
|63,165.80
|64,464.50
|60,745.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|69,755.40
|70,645.70
|70,787.40
|71,385.70
|72,781.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.49
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0.97
|0.97
|0.97
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2.61
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2.85
|2.65
|2.58
|3.32
|4.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4.54
|4.30
|4.20
|4.83
|5.96
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
