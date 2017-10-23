Edition:
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd (CGPO.NS)

CGPO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

80.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs81.40
Open
Rs81.65
Day's High
Rs82.15
Day's Low
Rs80.00
Volume
1,578,741
Avg. Vol
2,108,307
52-wk High
Rs97.40
52-wk Low
Rs55.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.49 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 1 1
(3) HOLD 7 7 9 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(5) SELL 1 1 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.94 3.06 3.17 3.16

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 15,153.90 17,872.60 12,441.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 19,783.00 19,783.00 19,783.00 17,613.00
Year Ending Mar-17 20 56,969.00 68,884.00 49,889.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 15 62,533.40 67,254.00 55,614.00 60,745.70
Year Ending Mar-19 15 69,755.40 75,029.00 57,291.00 72,781.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1.49 2.28 0.70 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.97 0.97 0.97 --
Year Ending Mar-17 17 2.61 4.00 1.51 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 2.85 5.30 1.96 4.67
Year Ending Mar-19 14 4.54 7.60 3.00 5.96

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14,405.00 14,364.20 40.80 0.28
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,153.90 17,100.60 1,946.67 12.85
Quarter Ending Dec-16 13,873.50 12,440.90 1,432.62 10.33
Quarter Ending Sep-16 14,205.50 14,951.60 746.08 5.25
Quarter Ending Jun-16 13,586.20 14,237.60 651.38 4.79
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.58 -0.77 1.36 231.62
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.49 0.60 0.89 59.73
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.69 0.64 0.05 7.58
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.81 0.44 0.38 46.01
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.00 0.63 0.37 37.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,153.90 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 19,783.00 18,440.00 18,440.00 18,440.00 17,613.00
Year Ending Mar-17 56,969.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 62,533.40 63,027.60 63,165.80 64,464.50 60,745.70
Year Ending Mar-19 69,755.40 70,645.70 70,787.40 71,385.70 72,781.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.49 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0.97 0.97 0.97 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 2.61 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2.85 2.65 2.58 3.32 4.67
Year Ending Mar-19 4.54 4.30 4.20 4.83 5.96

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

