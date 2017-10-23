Edition:
Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)

CHG.L on London Stock Exchange

173.25GBp
3:35pm IST
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-1.70%)
Prev Close
176.25
Open
174.75
Day's High
175.00
Day's Low
172.75
Volume
86,718
Avg. Vol
483,667
52-wk High
208.00
52-wk Low
140.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- October 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Oct-17 5 548.84 556.00 540.00 461.20
Year Ending Oct-18 5 521.06 555.80 482.00 470.27
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Oct-17 5 11.30 11.59 11.10 11.09
Year Ending Oct-18 5 12.28 12.70 11.80 12.20
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.30 8.30 8.30 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Oct-17 548.84 548.84 548.84 535.29 461.20
Year Ending Oct-18 521.06 521.06 521.06 513.30 470.27
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Oct-17 11.30 11.30 11.30 11.32 11.09
Year Ending Oct-18 12.28 12.28 12.28 12.35 12.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Oct-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Oct-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Oct-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Oct-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Chemring Group PLC News

