Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Oct-17 5 548.84 556.00 540.00 461.20 Year Ending Oct-18 5 521.06 555.80 482.00 470.27 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Oct-17 5 11.30 11.59 11.10 11.09 Year Ending Oct-18 5 12.28 12.70 11.80 12.20 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.30 8.30 8.30 --