Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L)
CHG.L on London Stock Exchange
173.25GBp
3:35pm IST
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-1.70%)
Prev Close
176.25
Open
174.75
Day's High
175.00
Day's Low
172.75
Volume
86,718
Avg. Vol
483,667
52-wk High
208.00
52-wk Low
140.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|October
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|5
|548.84
|556.00
|540.00
|461.20
|Year Ending Oct-18
|5
|521.06
|555.80
|482.00
|470.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|5
|11.30
|11.59
|11.10
|11.09
|Year Ending Oct-18
|5
|12.28
|12.70
|11.80
|12.20
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|8.30
|8.30
|8.30
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|548.84
|548.84
|548.84
|535.29
|461.20
|Year Ending Oct-18
|521.06
|521.06
|521.06
|513.30
|470.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|11.30
|11.30
|11.30
|11.32
|11.09
|Year Ending Oct-18
|12.28
|12.28
|12.28
|12.35
|12.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Oct-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Oct-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Oct-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Oct-18
|0
|0
|0
|0