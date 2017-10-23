Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CHLA.NS)
CHLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,141.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs24.95 (+2.23%)
Prev Close
Rs1,116.65
Open
Rs1,117.00
Day's High
Rs1,161.90
Day's Low
Rs1,117.00
Volume
619,600
Avg. Vol
237,474
52-wk High
Rs1,219.55
52-wk Low
Rs804.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|13.17
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|13
|13
|13
|13
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.29
|2.29
|2.17
|2.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|7,890.00
|7,890.00
|7,890.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|24,536.50
|26,018.00
|23,882.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18
|28,394.50
|30,545.30
|24,218.00
|30,845.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|34,035.30
|37,239.00
|28,092.00
|37,915.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|13.17
|14.40
|11.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18
|44.47
|47.90
|40.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18
|56.92
|64.40
|52.80
|61.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18
|69.94
|79.63
|62.80
|76.99
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|32.98
|32.98
|32.98
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,728.00
|6,938.40
|210.40
|3.13
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,987.25
|6,039.90
|52.65
|0.88
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5,928.50
|5,863.70
|64.80
|1.09
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5,962.50
|5,603.70
|358.80
|6.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|5,666.50
|6,024.20
|357.70
|6.31
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|7,890.00
|8,001.00
|8,001.00
|8,001.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|24,536.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|28,394.50
|28,725.60
|28,695.60
|28,695.60
|30,845.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|34,035.30
|34,463.90
|34,391.70
|34,391.70
|37,915.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Earnings