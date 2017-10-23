Edition:
India

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CHLA.NS)

CHLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,141.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs24.95 (+2.23%)
Prev Close
Rs1,116.65
Open
Rs1,117.00
Day's High
Rs1,161.90
Day's Low
Rs1,117.00
Volume
619,600
Avg. Vol
237,474
52-wk High
Rs1,219.55
52-wk Low
Rs804.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 13.17 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 13 13 13
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.29 2.29 2.17 2.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 7,890.00 7,890.00 7,890.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 16 24,536.50 26,018.00 23,882.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 18 28,394.50 30,545.30 24,218.00 30,845.90
Year Ending Mar-19 17 34,035.30 37,239.00 28,092.00 37,915.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 13.17 14.40 11.80 --
Year Ending Mar-17 18 44.47 47.90 40.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 18 56.92 64.40 52.80 61.67
Year Ending Mar-19 18 69.94 79.63 62.80 76.99
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 32.98 32.98 32.98 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,728.00 6,938.40 210.40 3.13
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,987.25 6,039.90 52.65 0.88
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,928.50 5,863.70 64.80 1.09
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,962.50 5,603.70 358.80 6.02
Quarter Ending Mar-16 5,666.50 6,024.20 357.70 6.31

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 7,890.00 8,001.00 8,001.00 8,001.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 24,536.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 28,394.50 28,725.60 28,695.60 28,695.60 30,845.90
Year Ending Mar-19 34,035.30 34,463.90 34,391.70 34,391.70 37,915.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 2 1 3
Year Ending Mar-19 0 2 1 3
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

