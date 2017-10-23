Edition:
Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CHMB.NS)

CHMB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

146.15INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.50 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs145.65
Open
Rs147.00
Day's High
Rs148.90
Day's Low
Rs144.50
Volume
594,311
Avg. Vol
925,876
52-wk High
Rs157.50
52-wk Low
Rs53.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.33 1.00 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 92,022.30 96,789.00 86,717.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 86,485.00 86,485.00 86,485.00 94,366.50
Year Ending Mar-19 1 88,611.00 88,611.00 88,611.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 10.00 10.39 9.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 11.00 11.00 11.00 10.48
Year Ending Mar-19 1 11.40 11.40 11.40 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 26,071.50 27,535.20 1,463.69 5.61
Quarter Ending Jun-15 22,451.50 24,390.80 1,939.32 8.64
Quarter Ending Mar-15 15,500.30 15,448.20 52.09 0.34

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 92,022.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 86,485.00 86,485.00 86,485.00 92,650.00 94,366.50
Year Ending Mar-19 88,611.00 88,611.00 88,611.00 94,794.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

