Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CHMB.NS)
CHMB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
146.15INR
3:51pm IST
146.15INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.50 (+0.34%)
Rs0.50 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
Rs145.65
Rs145.65
Open
Rs147.00
Rs147.00
Day's High
Rs148.90
Rs148.90
Day's Low
Rs144.50
Rs144.50
Volume
594,311
594,311
Avg. Vol
925,876
925,876
52-wk High
Rs157.50
Rs157.50
52-wk Low
Rs53.55
Rs53.55
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|0
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.33
|1.00
|1.33
|1.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|92,022.30
|96,789.00
|86,717.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|86,485.00
|86,485.00
|86,485.00
|94,366.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|88,611.00
|88,611.00
|88,611.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|10.00
|10.39
|9.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|11.00
|11.00
|11.00
|10.48
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|11.40
|11.40
|11.40
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|26,071.50
|27,535.20
|1,463.69
|5.61
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|22,451.50
|24,390.80
|1,939.32
|8.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|15,500.30
|15,448.20
|52.09
|0.34
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|92,022.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|86,485.00
|86,485.00
|86,485.00
|92,650.00
|94,366.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|88,611.00
|88,611.00
|88,611.00
|94,794.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
