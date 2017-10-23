Edition:
India

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CHPC.NS)

CHPC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

443.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.05 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs440.80
Open
Rs444.35
Day's High
Rs448.40
Day's Low
Rs437.35
Volume
360,634
Avg. Vol
993,538
52-wk High
Rs467.00
52-wk Low
Rs226.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.83 2.83 2.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 294,587.00 381,233.00 252,266.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 398,669.00 398,669.00 398,669.00 298,636.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 401,675.00 401,675.00 401,675.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 58.17 67.60 41.40 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 82,002.50 88,139.90 6,137.40 7.48
Quarter Ending Dec-14 98,590.50 94,327.70 4,262.80 4.32
Quarter Ending Sep-14 118,348.00 106,158.00 12,190.20 10.30
Quarter Ending Jun-14 147,594.00 129,850.00 17,744.50 12.02
Quarter Ending Mar-14 141,681.00 133,354.00 8,326.70 5.88

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 294,587.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 398,669.00 398,669.00 398,669.00 398,669.00 298,636.00
Year Ending Mar-19 401,675.00 401,675.00 401,675.00 401,675.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd News

» More CHPC.NS News