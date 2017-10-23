Edition:
Credit Agricole Egypt SAE (CIEB.CA)

CIEB.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

41.00EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
£41.00
Open
£41.00
Day's High
£41.40
Day's Low
£41.00
Volume
138,337
Avg. Vol
183,961
52-wk High
£52.50
52-wk Low
£20.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 5 5
(3) HOLD 1 1 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.20 2.20 2.12 1.88

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 3,804.08 4,476.00 3,268.00 2,900.84
Year Ending Dec-18 5 4,171.85 4,826.00 3,493.00 3,130.53
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 5.59 6.50 4.48 4.25
Year Ending Dec-18 5 6.41 8.00 4.78 4.53

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 923.00 888.80 34.20 3.71
Quarter Ending Mar-17 851.50 960.77 109.27 12.83
Quarter Ending Dec-16 677.00 920.95 243.95 36.03
Quarter Ending Sep-16 644.00 704.24 60.24 9.35
Quarter Ending Jun-16 632.00 643.64 11.64 1.84

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,804.08 3,804.08 3,830.87 3,830.87 2,900.84
Year Ending Dec-18 4,171.85 4,171.85 4,190.84 4,190.84 3,130.53

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Credit Agricole Egypt SAE News

