Edition:
India

Cielo SA (CIEL3.SA)

CIEL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

22.51BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 22.51
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,994,496
52-wk High
R$ 27.69
52-wk Low
R$ 20.36

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.40 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 7 7 8
(3) HOLD 9 8 8 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.78 2.72 2.72 2.65

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 7 3,539.09 3,883.99 3,196.48 4,142.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 3,283.46 3,429.91 3,205.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11 13,243.80 14,821.20 11,452.00 14,481.80
Year Ending Dec-18 16 13,383.40 15,405.50 11,981.00 15,700.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 7 0.40 0.42 0.38 0.48
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 0.36 0.38 0.35 --
Year Ending Dec-17 15 1.53 1.65 1.45 1.67
Year Ending Dec-18 15 1.61 1.74 1.45 1.86
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 7.17 11.10 4.47 13.40

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,337.57 3,116.30 221.27 6.63
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,388.36 3,086.20 302.16 8.92
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,561.13 3,120.49 440.64 12.37
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,366.00 3,063.37 302.63 8.99
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,314.55 3,069.02 245.52 7.41
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.38 0.39 0.01 2.62
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.38 0.47 0.09 25.07
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.40 0.40 0.01 1.34
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.37 0.37 0.00 0.54
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.35 0.36 0.01 3.76

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3,539.09 3,579.80 3,579.80 3,598.04 4,142.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3,283.46 3,449.57 3,449.57 3,465.94 --
Year Ending Dec-17 13,243.80 13,338.00 13,307.90 13,555.60 14,481.80
Year Ending Dec-18 13,383.40 13,505.30 13,554.50 13,906.10 15,700.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.41 0.48
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.36 0.37 0.37 0.38 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.53 1.53 1.52 1.56 1.67
Year Ending Dec-18 1.61 1.62 1.63 1.70 1.86

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Cielo SA News

» More CIEL3.SA News