Cineworld Group PLC (CINE.L)

CINE.L on London Stock Exchange

664.50GBp
3:33pm IST
Change (% chg)

7.50 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
657.00
Open
658.50
Day's High
668.50
Day's Low
657.00
Volume
111,718
Avg. Vol
640,466
52-wk High
744.90
52-wk Low
528.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 5 4 4
(3) HOLD 3 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.15 2.23 2.23

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 894.05 913.00 864.70 834.56
Year Ending Dec-18 13 961.33 985.20 915.60 898.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 38.71 40.38 36.47 36.86
Year Ending Dec-18 14 41.73 43.94 38.83 39.78
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.25 9.20 7.30 9.60

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 894.05 894.05 892.17 886.88 834.56
Year Ending Dec-18 961.33 961.33 957.80 950.56 898.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 38.71 38.71 38.49 38.40 36.86
Year Ending Dec-18 41.73 41.73 41.61 41.58 39.78

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

