Cineworld Group PLC (CINE.L)
CINE.L on London Stock Exchange
664.50GBp
3:33pm IST
664.50GBp
3:33pm IST
Change (% chg)
7.50 (+1.14%)
7.50 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
657.00
657.00
Open
658.50
658.50
Day's High
668.50
668.50
Day's Low
657.00
657.00
Volume
111,718
111,718
Avg. Vol
640,466
640,466
52-wk High
744.90
744.90
52-wk Low
528.00
528.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|5
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.15
|2.23
|2.23
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|894.05
|913.00
|864.70
|834.56
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|961.33
|985.20
|915.60
|898.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|38.71
|40.38
|36.47
|36.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|41.73
|43.94
|38.83
|39.78
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|8.25
|9.20
|7.30
|9.60
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|894.05
|894.05
|892.17
|886.88
|834.56
|Year Ending Dec-18
|961.33
|961.33
|957.80
|950.56
|898.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|38.71
|38.71
|38.49
|38.40
|36.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|41.73
|41.73
|41.61
|41.58
|39.78
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0