Clarkson PLC (CKN.L)

CKN.L on London Stock Exchange

2,936.00GBp
3:33pm IST
Change (% chg)

-19.00 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
2,955.00
Open
2,923.00
Day's High
2,970.00
Day's Low
2,899.00
Volume
4,354
Avg. Vol
40,534
52-wk High
3,033.00
52-wk Low
1,910.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 319.64 328.00 314.20 322.47
Year Ending Dec-18 4 346.88 357.90 331.21 343.42
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 116.61 119.83 114.22 111.11
Year Ending Dec-18 4 140.25 154.00 131.40 142.11

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 319.64 319.64 318.39 321.15 322.47
Year Ending Dec-18 346.88 346.88 339.90 344.21 343.42
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 116.61 116.61 113.27 111.41 111.11
Year Ending Dec-18 140.25 140.25 134.88 135.20 142.11

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

