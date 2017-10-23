Edition:
India

Clariant Chemicals India Ltd (CLAC.NS)

CLAC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

606.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.50 (-0.90%)
Prev Close
Rs612.00
Open
Rs613.20
Day's High
Rs615.50
Day's Low
Rs603.35
Volume
6,287
Avg. Vol
21,825
52-wk High
Rs822.00
52-wk Low
Rs563.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-14 3,056.93 2,480.70 576.23 18.85
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-14 4.57 -0.50 5.07 110.94

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Clariant Chemicals India Ltd News