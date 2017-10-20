Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 17 28,245.20 32,118.00 26,281.00 27,598.90 Year Ending Dec-18 19 28,130.40 32,167.00 18,214.00 28,002.20 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 18 15.21 17.27 8.73 16.10 Year Ending Dec-18 20 16.15 19.50 13.80 17.63 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 -3.14 6.12 -10.80 0.92