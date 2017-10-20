Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 6,670.00 6,670.00 6,670.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 2 29,865.50 30,270.90 29,460.00 30,334.30 Year Ending Dec-18 3 30,510.60 31,173.90 29,588.00 30,897.70 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 7 1.74 1.87 1.56 1.65 Year Ending Dec-18 7 1.85 1.92 1.74 1.73