Coal India Ltd (COAL.BO)
COAL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
290.00INR
11:42am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|7.18
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|13
|14
|12
|13
|(3) HOLD
|8
|7
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.42
|2.39
|2.42
|2.41
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|18
|222,871.00
|237,145.00
|208,671.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|224,966.00
|230,315.00
|219,616.00
|270,118.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|31
|772,487.00
|803,545.00
|746,387.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|27
|835,978.00
|891,814.00
|790,234.00
|916,785.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|29
|914,102.00
|1,010,160.00
|851,431.00
|1,006,590.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|7.18
|11.68
|4.90
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|4.96
|4.96
|4.96
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|32
|17.58
|22.05
|13.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|27
|17.40
|22.30
|13.30
|25.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|29
|20.54
|33.20
|12.00
|28.17
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|199,236.00
|184,043.00
|15,192.69
|7.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|222,871.00
|224,239.00
|1,367.72
|0.61
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|203,870.00
|197,044.00
|6,825.39
|3.35
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|168,118.00
|156,450.00
|11,667.67
|6.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|194,626.00
|177,960.00
|16,666.00
|8.56
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4.10
|3.79
|0.31
|7.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7.18
|4.38
|2.80
|39.03
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4.83
|4.61
|0.22
|4.54
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.98
|0.95
|3.03
|76.11
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5.74
|4.85
|0.89
|15.47
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|222,871.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|224,966.00
|225,647.00
|225,647.00
|231,984.00
|270,118.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|772,487.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|835,978.00
|838,717.00
|839,530.00
|851,561.00
|916,785.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|914,102.00
|914,645.00
|912,487.00
|931,039.00
|1,006,590.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7.18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|4.96
|4.96
|4.96
|5.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17.58
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17.40
|18.40
|18.48
|19.63
|25.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|20.54
|21.47
|21.35
|22.47
|28.17
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|1
|6
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|5
|2
|9
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|7
|2
|10
