Coal India Ltd (COAL.NS)

COAL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

289.85INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.05 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs285.80
Open
Rs286.50
Day's High
Rs291.40
Day's Low
Rs286.50
Volume
13,204,235
Avg. Vol
4,632,138
52-wk High
Rs337.30
52-wk Low
Rs233.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 7.18 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 14 12 13
(3) HOLD 8 7 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 4 4
(5) SELL 0 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.42 2.39 2.42 2.41

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 18 222,871.00 237,145.00 208,671.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 224,966.00 230,315.00 219,616.00 270,118.00
Year Ending Mar-17 31 772,487.00 803,545.00 746,387.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 27 835,978.00 891,814.00 790,234.00 916,785.00
Year Ending Mar-19 29 914,102.00 1,010,160.00 851,431.00 1,006,590.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 7.18 11.68 4.90 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 4.96 4.96 4.96 --
Year Ending Mar-17 32 17.58 22.05 13.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 27 17.40 22.30 13.30 25.30
Year Ending Mar-19 29 20.54 33.20 12.00 28.17

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 199,236.00 184,043.00 15,192.69 7.63
Quarter Ending Mar-17 222,871.00 224,239.00 1,367.72 0.61
Quarter Ending Dec-16 203,870.00 197,044.00 6,825.39 3.35
Quarter Ending Sep-16 168,118.00 156,450.00 11,667.67 6.94
Quarter Ending Jun-16 194,626.00 177,960.00 16,666.00 8.56
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4.10 3.79 0.31 7.62
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7.18 4.38 2.80 39.03
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4.83 4.61 0.22 4.54
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.98 0.95 3.03 76.11
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5.74 4.85 0.89 15.47

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 222,871.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 224,966.00 225,647.00 225,647.00 231,984.00 270,118.00
Year Ending Mar-17 772,487.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 835,978.00 838,717.00 839,530.00 851,561.00 916,785.00
Year Ending Mar-19 914,102.00 914,645.00 912,487.00 931,039.00 1,006,590.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7.18 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 4.96 4.96 4.96 5.90 --
Year Ending Mar-17 17.58 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 17.40 18.40 18.48 19.63 25.30
Year Ending Mar-19 20.54 21.47 21.35 22.47 28.17

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 1 6 3
Year Ending Mar-19 3 3 6 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 5 2 9
Year Ending Mar-19 1 7 2 10

Earnings vs. Estimates

Coal India Ltd News

