Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 18 222,871.00 237,145.00 208,671.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 224,966.00 230,315.00 219,616.00 270,118.00 Year Ending Mar-17 31 772,487.00 803,545.00 746,387.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 27 835,978.00 891,814.00 790,234.00 916,785.00 Year Ending Mar-19 29 914,102.00 1,010,160.00 851,431.00 1,006,590.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 7.18 11.68 4.90 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 4.96 4.96 4.96 -- Year Ending Mar-17 32 17.58 22.05 13.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 27 17.40 22.30 13.30 25.30 Year Ending Mar-19 29 20.54 33.20 12.00 28.17