Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CODE.NS)

CODE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

221.70INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.80 (-1.69%)
Prev Close
Rs225.50
Open
Rs223.50
Day's High
Rs227.40
Day's Low
Rs220.00
Volume
25,460
Avg. Vol
102,041
52-wk High
Rs277.00
52-wk Low
Rs190.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 0.45 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.25 1.25 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 4,826.00 4,826.00 4,826.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 31,399.80 32,027.00 30,357.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 35,650.50 38,398.00 33,388.50 34,366.80
Year Ending Mar-19 3 40,312.80 44,019.00 37,113.30 38,207.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 0.45 0.50 0.40 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.99 0.99 0.99 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 2.05 2.34 1.56 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 5.36 7.00 3.94 5.84
Year Ending Mar-19 4 8.03 11.00 3.66 5.48

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8,245.00 8,142.83 102.17 1.24
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,826.00 8,936.94 4,110.94 85.18
Quarter Ending Dec-16 6,673.00 7,514.85 841.85 12.62
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7,680.00 7,072.19 607.81 7.91
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.99 1.01 0.02 2.02
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.45 1.34 0.89 197.78
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.19 0.60 0.41 207.69
Quarter Ending Sep-16 16.10 0.46 15.64 97.14

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,826.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 31,399.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 35,650.50 35,650.50 35,650.50 35,701.80 34,366.80
Year Ending Mar-19 40,312.80 40,312.80 40,312.80 40,325.40 38,207.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.45 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.99 0.99 0.99 0.99 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2.05 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5.36 5.36 5.36 5.41 5.84
Year Ending Mar-19 8.03 8.03 8.03 8.13 5.48

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd News

