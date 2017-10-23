Cofinimmo SA (COFB.BR)
COFB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
107.40EUR
9:05pm IST
107.40EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.10 (+0.09%)
€0.10 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
€107.30
€107.30
Open
€107.80
€107.80
Day's High
€107.80
€107.80
Day's Low
€107.15
€107.15
Volume
20,434
20,434
Avg. Vol
28,798
28,798
52-wk High
€115.45
€115.45
52-wk Low
€101.55
€101.55
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.22
|3.22
|3.36
|3.36
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|214.92
|223.00
|206.00
|206.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|221.12
|235.00
|210.00
|209.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|6.59
|6.82
|6.46
|6.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|6.79
|7.22
|6.55
|6.73
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|54.70
|51.38
|3.32
|6.06
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|52.79
|51.91
|0.88
|1.67
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|52.75
|50.45
|2.31
|4.37
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|49.95
|49.32
|0.63
|1.26
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|52.76
|54.06
|1.30
|2.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.75
|1.71
|0.04
|2.29
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.52
|1.59
|0.07
|4.61
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1.47
|1.27
|0.20
|13.61
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1.44
|0.86
|0.58
|40.28
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1.47
|1.71
|0.24
|16.38
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|214.92
|214.92
|214.92
|213.26
|206.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|221.12
|222.28
|222.28
|218.71
|209.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6.59
|6.59
|6.59
|6.65
|6.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6.79
|6.79
|6.79
|6.68
|6.73
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces new acquisition in Germany
- BRIEF-Cofinimmo H1 net result from core activities - group share up at 3.25 euros/share
- BRIEF-Cofinimmo acquires three medical office buildings in the Netherlands
- BRIEF-New acquisition in Germany for Cofinimmo
- BRIEF-Cofinimmo announces result of optional dividend in shares offer