Cofinimmo SA (COFB.BR)

COFB.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

107.40EUR
9:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
€107.30
Open
€107.80
Day's High
€107.80
Day's Low
€107.15
Volume
20,434
Avg. Vol
28,798
52-wk High
€115.45
52-wk Low
€101.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.22 3.22 3.36 3.36

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 214.92 223.00 206.00 206.63
Year Ending Dec-18 5 221.12 235.00 210.00 209.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 6.59 6.82 6.46 6.46
Year Ending Dec-18 6 6.79 7.22 6.55 6.73

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 54.70 51.38 3.32 6.06
Quarter Ending Sep-16 52.79 51.91 0.88 1.67
Quarter Ending Jun-16 52.75 50.45 2.31 4.37
Quarter Ending Mar-16 49.95 49.32 0.63 1.26
Quarter Ending Dec-15 52.76 54.06 1.30 2.46
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.75 1.71 0.04 2.29
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.52 1.59 0.07 4.61
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1.47 1.27 0.20 13.61
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1.44 0.86 0.58 40.28
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1.47 1.71 0.24 16.38

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 214.92 214.92 214.92 213.26 206.63
Year Ending Dec-18 221.12 222.28 222.28 218.71 209.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6.59 6.59 6.59 6.65 6.46
Year Ending Dec-18 6.79 6.79 6.79 6.68 6.73

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Cofinimmo SA News

