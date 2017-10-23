Cancom SE (COKG.DE)
COKG.DE on Xetra
65.12EUR
5:22pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.41 (+0.63%)
€0.41 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
€64.71
Open
€64.91
Day's High
€65.51
Day's Low
€64.63
Volume
16,534
Avg. Vol
70,117
52-wk High
€68.80
52-wk Low
€39.15
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|4
|4
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|0
|0
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.33
|1.33
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|312.70
|312.70
|312.70
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|1,133.50
|1,155.00
|1,095.00
|1,126.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|1,232.99
|1,270.00
|1,169.00
|1,206.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|2.60
|2.84
|2.41
|2.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|3.05
|3.34
|2.56
|2.99
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|17.30
|17.30
|17.30
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|275.50
|278.65
|3.15
|1.14
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|299.67
|305.39
|5.73
|1.91
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|257.80
|257.49
|0.31
|0.12
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|230.38
|234.70
|4.32
|1.87
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|223.60
|226.90
|3.30
|1.47
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.53
|0.52
|0.01
|1.89
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.51
|0.65
|0.86
|56.95
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.38
|0.40
|0.02
|3.90
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.54
|0.23
|0.31
|57.01
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.37
|0.11
|0.25
|69.86
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|312.70
|312.70
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,133.50
|1,129.92
|1,129.90
|1,122.00
|1,126.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,232.99
|1,227.48
|1,226.18
|1,205.70
|1,206.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.60
|2.62
|2.60
|2.56
|2.67
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.05
|3.05
|3.08
|3.05
|2.99
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1