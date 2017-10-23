Edition:
Cancom SE (COKG.DE)

COKG.DE on Xetra

65.12EUR
5:22pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.41 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
€64.71
Open
€64.91
Day's High
€65.51
Day's Low
€64.63
Volume
16,534
Avg. Vol
70,117
52-wk High
€68.80
52-wk Low
€39.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 4 4 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 0 0 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.33 1.33 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 312.70 312.70 312.70 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 1,133.50 1,155.00 1,095.00 1,126.60
Year Ending Dec-18 7 1,232.99 1,270.00 1,169.00 1,206.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 2.60 2.84 2.41 2.67
Year Ending Dec-18 8 3.05 3.34 2.56 2.99
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.30 17.30 17.30 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 275.50 278.65 3.15 1.14
Quarter Ending Dec-16 299.67 305.39 5.73 1.91
Quarter Ending Jun-16 257.80 257.49 0.31 0.12
Quarter Ending Mar-16 230.38 234.70 4.32 1.87
Quarter Ending Sep-15 223.60 226.90 3.30 1.47
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.53 0.52 0.01 1.89
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.51 0.65 0.86 56.95
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.38 0.40 0.02 3.90
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.54 0.23 0.31 57.01
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.37 0.11 0.25 69.86

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 312.70 312.70 -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,133.50 1,129.92 1,129.90 1,122.00 1,126.60
Year Ending Dec-18 1,232.99 1,227.48 1,226.18 1,205.70 1,206.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.60 2.62 2.60 2.56 2.67
Year Ending Dec-18 3.05 3.05 3.08 3.05 2.99

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

