Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (COMI.CA)
COMI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
78.00EGP
5:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
£0.94 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
£77.06
Open
£77.02
Day's High
£78.10
Day's Low
£76.55
Volume
1,298,955
Avg. Vol
1,014,129
52-wk High
£88.80
52-wk Low
£51.19
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.72
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|5
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|5
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.75
|2.88
|2.93
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|3,958.33
|3,958.33
|3,958.33
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|15,002.40
|15,772.00
|14,150.00
|13,919.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|17,668.00
|19,718.00
|16,861.80
|16,109.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1.72
|1.72
|1.72
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|6.16
|7.11
|5.70
|5.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|7.38
|8.24
|6.30
|6.89
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|30.80
|30.80
|30.80
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,775.24
|3,749.98
|25.26
|0.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,920.33
|4,013.14
|92.81
|2.37
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,318.35
|3,115.00
|203.35
|6.13
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,944.86
|2,910.96
|33.90
|1.15
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,901.76
|2,792.52
|109.24
|3.76
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.73
|1.37
|0.36
|20.81
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.26
|1.19
|0.07
|5.56
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.18
|1.29
|0.11
|9.32
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.23
|1.25
|0.02
|1.61
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1.22
|1.01
|0.21
|17.21
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3,958.33
|3,958.33
|3,958.33
|3,958.33
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15,002.40
|15,002.40
|15,006.40
|15,006.40
|13,919.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17,668.00
|17,668.00
|17,489.50
|17,489.50
|16,109.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.72
|1.72
|1.72
|1.72
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6.16
|6.21
|6.20
|6.23
|5.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7.38
|7.42
|7.45
|7.56
|6.89
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Commercial International Bank reports Q2 consol net interest income EGP 2.96 bln versus EGP 2.27 bln year ago
- BRIEF-Egypt's CIB shareholders approve capital increase
- BRIEF-Egypt's CIB sells additional 9.99 pct stake in CI Capital
- Egypt's CIB seeks to increase its capital by 25 pct
- MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar recovers as minister reassures on crisis; Emaar, DSI buoy Dubai