Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (COMI.CA)

COMI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

78.00EGP
5:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

£0.94 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
£77.06
Open
£77.02
Day's High
£78.10
Day's Low
£76.55
Volume
1,298,955
Avg. Vol
1,014,129
52-wk High
£88.80
52-wk Low
£51.19

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 1.72 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 5
(3) HOLD 3 3 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.75 2.88 2.93

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3,958.33 3,958.33 3,958.33 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9 15,002.40 15,772.00 14,150.00 13,919.70
Year Ending Dec-18 9 17,668.00 19,718.00 16,861.80 16,109.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1.72 1.72 1.72 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11 6.16 7.11 5.70 5.63
Year Ending Dec-18 11 7.38 8.24 6.30 6.89
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 30.80 30.80 30.80 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,775.24 3,749.98 25.26 0.67
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,920.33 4,013.14 92.81 2.37
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,318.35 3,115.00 203.35 6.13
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,944.86 2,910.96 33.90 1.15
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,901.76 2,792.52 109.24 3.76
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.73 1.37 0.36 20.81
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.26 1.19 0.07 5.56
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.18 1.29 0.11 9.32
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.23 1.25 0.02 1.61
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1.22 1.01 0.21 17.21

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3,958.33 3,958.33 3,958.33 3,958.33 --
Year Ending Dec-17 15,002.40 15,002.40 15,006.40 15,006.40 13,919.70
Year Ending Dec-18 17,668.00 17,668.00 17,489.50 17,489.50 16,109.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.72 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6.16 6.21 6.20 6.23 5.63
Year Ending Dec-18 7.38 7.42 7.45 7.56 6.89

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

