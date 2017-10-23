Edition:
Continental AG (CONG.DE)

CONG.DE on Xetra

213.85EUR
5:02pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.35 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
€213.50
Open
€213.95
Day's High
€214.75
Day's Low
€213.05
Volume
113,961
Avg. Vol
388,182
52-wk High
€217.90
52-wk Low
€158.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 4.40 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 13 13 13 12
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 7 6 6
(3) HOLD 9 8 8 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.03 2.00 2.07 2.13

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 11,311.00 11,651.00 11,101.80 --
Year Ending Dec-17 27 43,837.40 44,448.00 43,011.00 42,677.80
Year Ending Dec-18 28 46,032.10 47,031.00 44,180.00 44,653.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 4.40 4.84 3.89 --
Year Ending Dec-17 30 16.06 16.94 15.00 16.61
Year Ending Dec-18 30 17.77 19.65 16.07 17.82
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 11.30 14.94 6.97 8.31

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 10,798.00 11,033.00 234.96 2.18
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10,537.60 10,999.90 462.34 4.39
Quarter Ending Dec-16 10,458.80 10,524.00 65.25 0.62
Quarter Ending Sep-16 9,997.36 9,983.80 13.56 0.14
Quarter Ending Jun-16 10,374.00 10,191.00 182.99 1.76
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4.01 3.88 0.13 3.25
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.88 3.90 0.02 0.58
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3.58 4.37 0.79 22.09
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.56 2.15 1.41 39.60
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4.12 4.79 0.67 16.12

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 11,311.00 11,311.00 11,311.00 11,254.40 --
Year Ending Dec-17 43,837.40 43,806.60 43,816.10 43,799.20 42,677.80
Year Ending Dec-18 46,032.10 45,997.10 46,010.00 46,061.90 44,653.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4.40 4.40 4.40 4.36 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16.06 16.05 16.05 16.10 16.61
Year Ending Dec-18 17.77 17.74 17.74 17.77 17.82

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 2 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 2 2

