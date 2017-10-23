Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 11,311.00 11,651.00 11,101.80 -- Year Ending Dec-17 27 43,837.40 44,448.00 43,011.00 42,677.80 Year Ending Dec-18 28 46,032.10 47,031.00 44,180.00 44,653.50 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 4.40 4.84 3.89 -- Year Ending Dec-17 30 16.06 16.94 15.00 16.61 Year Ending Dec-18 30 17.77 19.65 16.07 17.82 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 11.30 14.94 6.97 8.31