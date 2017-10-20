Edition:
India

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)

CPG.L on London Stock Exchange

1,584.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-22.00 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
1,606.00
Open
1,613.00
Day's High
1,613.00
Day's Low
1,583.00
Volume
2,922,080
Avg. Vol
2,906,330
52-wk High
1,765.92
52-wk Low
1,350.96

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 6 7 7
(3) HOLD 16 16 15 15
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 2 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.45 2.52 2.43 2.48

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 10,066.00 10,066.00 10,066.00 10,066.00
Year Ending Sep-17 25 22,705.50 22,999.00 20,587.00 21,498.30
Year Ending Sep-18 25 23,637.60 24,189.00 21,710.00 22,602.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 26 72.90 75.09 68.69 71.03
Year Ending Sep-18 26 77.96 81.90 75.83 76.61
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 10.72 11.62 8.50 12.28

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 10,066.00 10,066.00 10,066.00 10,066.00 10,066.00
Year Ending Sep-17 22,705.50 22,705.50 22,713.30 22,693.70 21,498.30
Year Ending Sep-18 23,637.60 23,637.60 23,676.80 23,655.10 22,602.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 72.90 72.90 72.97 72.90 71.03
Year Ending Sep-18 77.96 77.97 78.13 78.25 76.61

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Sep-18 0 1 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Compass Group PLC News

» More CPG.L News