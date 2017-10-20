Capex SA (CPS.BA)
CPS.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
77.40ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$77.40
Open
$77.80
Day's High
$78.60
Day's Low
$77.00
Volume
15,891
Avg. Vol
18,003
52-wk High
$83.70
52-wk Low
$22.25
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|April
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|--
|--
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|--
|--
|--
|(3) HOLD
|0
|--
|--
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|--
|--
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|--
|--
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|--
|--
|--
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|--
|--
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-18
|1
|4,218.00
|4,218.00
|4,218.00
|--
|Year Ending Apr-19
|1
|5,320.00
|5,320.00
|5,320.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-18
|1
|4.23
|4.23
|4.23
|--
|Year Ending Apr-19
|1
|8.47
|8.47
|8.47
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Argentina Peso (ARS)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-18
|4,218.00
|4,218.00
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-19
|5,320.00
|5,320.00
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-18
|4.23
|4.23
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-19
|8.47
|8.47
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Apr-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-19
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Apr-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Apr-19
|0
|0
|--
|--