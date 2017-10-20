Edition:
India

Croda International PLC (CRDA.L)

CRDA.L on London Stock Exchange

3,881.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,881.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
369,534
52-wk High
4,025.00
52-wk Low
3,066.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.37 2.37 2.37 2.37

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 327.67 335.00 324.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 1,370.24 1,475.00 1,331.95 1,257.50
Year Ending Dec-18 19 1,421.13 1,607.00 1,376.00 1,301.18
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 173.76 177.90 168.72 161.87
Year Ending Dec-18 20 185.54 194.98 175.98 172.74
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 9.89 18.00 4.94 11.34

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 259.83 243.20 16.63 6.40
Quarter Ending Sep-11 268.00 265.60 2.40 0.90

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 327.67 327.67 327.67 327.67 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,370.24 1,369.37 1,370.52 1,362.90 1,257.50
Year Ending Dec-18 1,421.13 1,414.41 1,415.61 1,413.87 1,301.18
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 173.76 173.61 173.29 172.97 161.87
Year Ending Dec-18 185.54 185.14 184.91 184.76 172.74

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2 2 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1 4 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Croda International PLC News