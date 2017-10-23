CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)
CREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,389.65INR
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-36.00 (-2.53%)
Prev Close
Rs1,425.65
Open
Rs1,417.50
Day's High
Rs1,444.00
Day's Low
Rs1,386.40
Volume
68,341
Avg. Vol
51,598
52-wk High
Rs1,725.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,189.55
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.29
|2.29
|2.43
|2.43
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|3,062.33
|3,093.00
|3,007.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|3,160.30
|3,228.20
|3,120.00
|3,669.25
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|3,634.65
|3,823.60
|3,528.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|50.67
|52.20
|49.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|56.50
|65.10
|50.90
|60.22
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|65.12
|76.50
|58.20
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3,062.33
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3,160.30
|3,160.30
|3,160.30
|3,137.67
|3,669.25
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3,634.65
|3,634.65
|3,634.65
|3,571.67
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|50.67
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|56.50
|56.50
|56.50
|54.47
|60.22
|Year Ending Mar-19
|65.12
|65.12
|65.12
|62.23
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 5
- BRIEF-CARE Ratings declares interim dividend of 6 rupees per share
- BRIEF-India's Care Ratings June-qtr profit rises
- BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research says to change its name to Care Ratings Ltd
- BRIEF-India's Credit Analysis & Research March-qtr profit rises