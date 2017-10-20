Edition:
CRH PLC (CRH.L)

CRH.L on London Stock Exchange

2,790.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,790.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,143,256
52-wk High
3,342.00
52-wk Low
2,522.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 1 1 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.86 1.67 1.67 1.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 27,705.90 28,359.00 27,039.00 29,099.50
Year Ending Dec-18 21 27,278.80 32,972.00 25,499.00 30,302.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 22 1.71 2.42 1.54 1.84
Year Ending Dec-18 22 1.93 2.81 1.72 2.04
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 13.20 13.20 13.20 31.75

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 27,705.90 27,930.50 28,030.10 28,656.40 29,099.50
Year Ending Dec-18 27,278.80 27,351.30 27,642.30 29,915.40 30,302.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.71 1.73 1.76 1.83 1.84
Year Ending Dec-18 1.93 1.94 1.95 2.10 2.04

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 5
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 4
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 7
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

