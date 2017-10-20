CRH Medical Corp (CRH.TO)
CRH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.96CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.96CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.96
$2.96
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
448,492
448,492
52-wk High
$12.35
$12.35
52-wk Low
$2.63
$2.63
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.06
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|6
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.22
|2.22
|2.22
|2.11
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|28.42
|29.70
|26.35
|25.51
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|22.70
|22.70
|22.70
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|96.29
|97.70
|94.33
|88.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|106.04
|116.03
|95.70
|74.35
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.06
|0.08
|0.04
|0.06
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.10
|0.14
|0.04
|0.19
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|0.14
|0.23
|0.04
|0.18
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|24.48
|22.06
|2.42
|9.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|21.28
|22.54
|1.26
|5.91
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|23.33
|25.82
|2.49
|10.68
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|19.92
|22.11
|2.19
|11.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|15.56
|16.59
|1.03
|6.61
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.05
|-0.01
|0.05
|115.56
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|47.37
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.05
|0.05
|0.00
|2.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.04
|0.04
|0.00
|11.43
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|55.61
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|28.42
|28.42
|27.62
|27.09
|25.51
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|22.70
|22.70
|21.00
|22.50
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|96.29
|96.29
|97.67
|97.29
|88.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|106.04
|106.04
|104.29
|103.18
|74.35
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.10
|0.10
|0.12
|0.12
|0.19
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.16
|0.18
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|5
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|2
- Ash Grove approves sale to CRH after Summit drop out
- BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp expects Q3 total revenue of about US$22.7 mln
- BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp announces majority purchase of anesthesia practice in Central Colorado
- BRIEF-CRH Medical quarterly revenue C$22.06 mln vs C$16.59 mln
- BRIEF-CRH Medical reports majority purchase of anesthesia practice in West Florida