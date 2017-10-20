Edition:
CRH Medical Corp (CRH.TO)

CRH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.96CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.96
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
448,492
52-wk High
$12.35
52-wk Low
$2.63

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.06 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 6
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.22 2.22 2.22 2.11

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 28.42 29.70 26.35 25.51
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 22.70 22.70 22.70 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9 96.29 97.70 94.33 88.47
Year Ending Dec-18 9 106.04 116.03 95.70 74.35
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 0.06 0.08 0.04 0.06
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.04 0.04 0.04 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.10 0.14 0.04 0.19
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.14 0.23 0.04 0.18

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 24.48 22.06 2.42 9.90
Quarter Ending Mar-17 21.28 22.54 1.26 5.91
Quarter Ending Dec-16 23.33 25.82 2.49 10.68
Quarter Ending Sep-16 19.92 22.11 2.19 11.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 15.56 16.59 1.03 6.61
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.05 -0.01 0.05 115.56
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.04 0.02 0.02 47.37
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.05 0.05 0.00 2.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.04 0.04 0.00 11.43
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.04 0.02 0.02 55.61

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 28.42 28.42 27.62 27.09 25.51
Quarter Ending Mar-18 22.70 22.70 21.00 22.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 96.29 96.29 97.67 97.29 88.47
Year Ending Dec-18 106.04 106.04 104.29 103.18 74.35
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.06 0.06 0.07 0.07 0.06
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.05 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.10 0.10 0.12 0.12 0.19
Year Ending Dec-18 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.16 0.18

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 5 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 5
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

