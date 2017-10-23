Edition:
CRISIL Ltd (CRSL.NS)

CRSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,774.90INR
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-40.10 (-2.21%)
Prev Close
Rs1,815.00
Open
Rs1,805.00
Day's High
Rs1,823.00
Day's Low
Rs1,766.00
Volume
33,286
Avg. Vol
19,734
52-wk High
Rs2,334.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,766.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.80 2.80 2.80 2.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 17,189.00 17,266.00 17,037.00 18,419.50
Year Ending Dec-18 4 19,582.80 19,875.00 19,346.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 49.33 50.20 47.70 58.30
Year Ending Dec-18 4 56.85 60.00 53.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,185.00 4,065.00 120.00 2.87
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,070.00 4,013.50 56.50 1.39
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4,248.33 4,262.40 14.07 0.33
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,029.67 3,880.80 148.87 3.69
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,793.00 3,746.40 46.60 1.23

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17,189.00 17,150.50 17,189.70 17,189.70 18,419.50
Year Ending Dec-18 19,582.80 19,634.20 19,634.20 19,807.80 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

CRISIL Ltd News

