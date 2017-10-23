Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST.L)
CRST.L on London Stock Exchange
583.50GBp
3:37pm IST
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-0.85%)
-5.00 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
588.50
Open
584.50
Day's High
589.00
Day's Low
583.50
Volume
178,327
Avg. Vol
907,759
52-wk High
648.50
52-wk Low
392.38
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|October
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.91
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|11
|1,096.13
|1,147.00
|1,032.98
|1,079.75
|Year Ending Oct-18
|11
|1,234.97
|1,279.00
|1,150.87
|1,186.61
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|11
|66.76
|70.98
|63.58
|61.48
|Year Ending Oct-18
|11
|75.99
|80.83
|69.69
|67.80
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|12.66
|13.33
|12.00
|2.94
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|1,096.13
|1,096.13
|1,096.13
|1,096.13
|1,079.75
|Year Ending Oct-18
|1,234.97
|1,234.97
|1,234.97
|1,234.97
|1,186.61
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Oct-17
|66.76
|66.76
|66.76
|66.76
|61.48
|Year Ending Oct-18
|75.99
|75.99
|75.99
|75.99
|67.80
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Oct-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Oct-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Oct-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Oct-18
|0
|0
|0
|0