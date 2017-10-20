Edition:
India

Countryside Properties PLC (CSPC.L)

CSPC.L on London Stock Exchange

364.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
364.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
999,807
52-wk High
372.80
52-wk Low
219.93

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 2 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 5 969.72 1,011.00 857.60 913.55
Year Ending Sep-18 5 1,151.46 1,204.20 1,032.10 1,076.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 5 27.05 27.20 26.95 24.41
Year Ending Sep-18 5 34.40 34.59 34.10 31.26
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 39.90 39.90 39.90 74.80

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 969.72 969.72 969.72 969.72 913.55
Year Ending Sep-18 1,151.46 1,151.46 1,151.46 1,151.46 1,076.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 27.05 27.05 27.05 27.05 24.41
Year Ending Sep-18 34.40 34.40 34.40 34.40 31.26

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Countryside Properties PLC News