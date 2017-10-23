Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 3,916.67 4,270.00 3,230.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 5,250.00 5,250.00 5,250.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 13 16,544.50 17,241.00 15,388.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 18,898.40 19,890.00 18,315.00 18,524.40 Year Ending Mar-19 13 21,480.70 23,670.00 20,292.00 21,890.70 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1.91 2.00 1.82 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.82 1.82 1.82 -- Year Ending Mar-17 15 7.62 8.18 7.09 -- Year Ending Mar-18 13 9.08 10.00 8.20 9.46 Year Ending Mar-19 15 10.33 11.55 8.64 11.39