City Union Bank Ltd (CTBK.NS)

CTBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

159.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.10 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
Rs157.60
Open
Rs156.15
Day's High
Rs161.00
Day's Low
Rs155.60
Volume
377,525
Avg. Vol
513,620
52-wk High
Rs186.04
52-wk Low
Rs115.54

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.91 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 6 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.19 2.19 2.12 1.94

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 3,916.67 4,270.00 3,230.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 5,250.00 5,250.00 5,250.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13 16,544.50 17,241.00 15,388.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 18,898.40 19,890.00 18,315.00 18,524.40
Year Ending Mar-19 13 21,480.70 23,670.00 20,292.00 21,890.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1.91 2.00 1.82 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.82 1.82 1.82 --
Year Ending Mar-17 15 7.62 8.18 7.09 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 9.08 10.00 8.20 9.46
Year Ending Mar-19 15 10.33 11.55 8.64 11.39

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,430.00 4,777.10 347.10 7.84
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,916.67 4,364.05 447.38 11.42
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4,249.50 4,317.87 68.37 1.61
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,014.00 4,053.88 39.88 0.99
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,764.33 3,911.34 147.00 3.91
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.07 2.29 0.22 10.80
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.91 1.91 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.85 1.88 0.03 1.80
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.96 1.84 0.13 6.48
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.82 1.83 0.01 0.50

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,916.67 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 5,250.00 5,250.00 5,250.00 5,250.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 16,544.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 18,898.40 18,816.40 18,816.40 18,800.50 18,524.40
Year Ending Mar-19 21,480.70 21,480.70 21,480.70 21,514.90 21,890.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.91 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1.82 1.82 1.82 1.82 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7.62 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9.08 8.97 8.97 8.94 9.46
Year Ending Mar-19 10.33 10.33 10.33 10.37 11.39

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

