ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC.L)

CTEC.L on London Stock Exchange

214.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
214.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
7,188,808
52-wk High
349.10
52-wk Low
191.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 5 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.31 2.25 2.25 2.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 1,777.48 1,796.01 1,749.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 12 1,900.18 1,935.00 1,829.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 0.18 0.24 0.17 --
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.21 0.26 0.20 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 17.95 22.75 11.00 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,777.48 1,772.98 1,775.24 1,768.75 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1,900.18 1,893.66 1,897.87 1,884.93 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.21 0.21 0.21 0.21 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

ConvaTec Group PLC News

