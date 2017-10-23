Edition:
Countrywide PLC (CWD.L)

CWD.L on London Stock Exchange

122.75GBp
3:23pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.25 (-1.01%)
Prev Close
124.00
Open
123.25
Day's High
123.25
Day's Low
122.00
Volume
19,311
Avg. Vol
442,168
52-wk High
231.97
52-wk Low
105.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 3 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.86 3.43 3.43 3.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 705.97 727.40 678.81 735.82
Year Ending Dec-18 6 718.36 750.90 688.30 795.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 14.68 17.77 10.84 29.19
Year Ending Dec-18 7 16.40 19.40 12.82 36.19
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -4.86 -4.86 -4.86 0.97

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 705.97 705.97 715.05 719.34 735.82
Year Ending Dec-18 718.36 718.36 735.37 739.63 795.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14.68 14.68 17.06 17.89 29.19
Year Ending Dec-18 16.40 16.40 19.95 20.59 36.19

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Countrywide PLC News

