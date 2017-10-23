Edition:
Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE)

DAIGn.DE on Xetra

68.93EUR
5:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.57 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
€68.36
Open
€68.52
Day's High
€69.15
Day's Low
€68.33
Volume
1,022,293
Avg. Vol
3,568,108
52-wk High
€73.23
52-wk Low
€59.01

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 2.29 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 43,451.40 44,672.00 42,441.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22 162,751.00 167,819.00 159,028.00 156,644.00
Year Ending Dec-18 21 167,769.00 176,429.00 159,039.00 159,945.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2.29 2.45 2.13 --
Year Ending Dec-17 23 9.03 9.69 8.22 8.46
Year Ending Dec-18 22 8.99 10.14 7.25 8.99
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 3.66 5.70 0.40 2.46

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 41,671.30 41,158.00 513.27 1.23
Quarter Ending Mar-17 37,584.70 38,776.00 1,191.27 3.17
Quarter Ending Dec-16 40,126.00 41,001.00 874.98 2.18
Quarter Ending Sep-16 38,855.00 38,597.00 257.95 0.66
Quarter Ending Jun-16 39,409.60 38,616.00 793.63 2.01
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.41 2.28 0.13 5.39
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.98 2.53 0.55 27.78
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.20 2.01 0.19 8.80
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.26 2.43 0.17 7.40
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.05 2.27 0.22 10.91

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 43,451.40 43,541.60 43,541.60 43,766.30 --
Year Ending Dec-17 162,751.00 163,039.00 162,967.00 163,285.00 156,644.00
Year Ending Dec-18 167,769.00 167,928.00 167,928.00 167,545.00 159,945.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2.29 2.23 2.23 2.24 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9.03 9.10 9.10 9.09 8.46
Year Ending Dec-18 8.99 9.00 9.00 9.05 8.99

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2 3 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2 2 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 3 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 3 1 3

