Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 6 43,451.40 44,672.00 42,441.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 22 162,751.00 167,819.00 159,028.00 156,644.00 Year Ending Dec-18 21 167,769.00 176,429.00 159,039.00 159,945.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2.29 2.45 2.13 -- Year Ending Dec-17 23 9.03 9.69 8.22 8.46 Year Ending Dec-18 22 8.99 10.14 7.25 8.99 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 3.66 5.70 0.40 2.46