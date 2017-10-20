Edition:
India

Somfy SA (DAMA.PA)

DAMA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

80.83EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€80.83
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,819
52-wk High
€95.75
52-wk Low
€70.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1,236.67 1,246.12 1,227.90 1,180.80
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1,316.16 1,326.97 1,299.50 1,245.23
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 3.79 3.84 3.69 4.49
Year Ending Dec-18 3 4.19 4.35 4.10 4.69
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 5.20 5.20 5.20 59.20

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 215.00 222.10 7.10 3.30
Quarter Ending Jun-11 274.80 274.30 0.50 0.18
Quarter Ending Mar-11 216.00 226.90 10.90 5.05

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,236.67 1,236.67 1,236.67 1,230.60 1,180.80
Year Ending Dec-18 1,316.16 1,316.16 1,316.16 1,310.08 1,245.23
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.79 3.79 3.79 4.02 4.49
Year Ending Dec-18 4.19 4.19 4.19 4.40 4.69

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Somfy SA News