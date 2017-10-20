Somfy SA (DAMA.PA)
DAMA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
80.83EUR
20 Oct 2017
80.83EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€80.83
€80.83
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,819
4,819
52-wk High
€95.75
€95.75
52-wk Low
€70.00
€70.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1,236.67
|1,246.12
|1,227.90
|1,180.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1,316.16
|1,326.97
|1,299.50
|1,245.23
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|3.79
|3.84
|3.69
|4.49
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|4.19
|4.35
|4.10
|4.69
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|5.20
|5.20
|5.20
|59.20
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|215.00
|222.10
|7.10
|3.30
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|274.80
|274.30
|0.50
|0.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|216.00
|226.90
|10.90
|5.05
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,236.67
|1,236.67
|1,236.67
|1,230.60
|1,180.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,316.16
|1,316.16
|1,316.16
|1,310.08
|1,245.23
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.79
|3.79
|3.79
|4.02
|4.49
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.19
|4.19
|4.19
|4.40
|4.69
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0