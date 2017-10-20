Danone SA (DANO.PA)
DANO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
70.29EUR
20 Oct 2017
70.29EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€70.29
€70.29
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,639,310
1,639,310
52-wk High
€72.00
€72.00
52-wk Low
€57.66
€57.66
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.79
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|7
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|9
|9
|9
|(3) HOLD
|9
|8
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.44
|2.47
|2.47
|2.47
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6
|5,437.10
|6,754.00
|1.79
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|6,444.00
|6,444.00
|6,444.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|29
|24,863.30
|25,766.00
|24,295.40
|23,374.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28
|26,163.40
|27,665.00
|25,387.00
|24,326.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1.79
|1.79
|1.79
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1.83
|1.83
|1.83
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|31
|3.37
|3.78
|2.11
|3.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|30
|3.77
|3.95
|3.55
|3.57
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|7
|10.05
|12.00
|6.70
|7.28
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|5,225.00
|5,261.00
|36.00
|0.69
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|5,415.00
|5,416.00
|1.00
|0.02
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|4,777.67
|4,786.00
|8.33
|0.17
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|4,796.55
|4,805.00
|8.45
|0.18
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|4,977.86
|4,971.00
|6.86
|0.14
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5,437.10
|6,495.30
|6,633.95
|6,633.95
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|6,444.00
|6,444.00
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24,863.30
|24,880.70
|24,985.70
|25,136.60
|23,374.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26,163.40
|26,215.70
|26,402.50
|26,809.50
|24,326.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.79
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1.83
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.37
|3.41
|3.41
|3.43
|3.32
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.77
|3.78
|3.80
|3.84
|3.57
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|4
|10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|3
|11
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|4
|9
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|13
