Dassault Systemes SE (DAST.PA)
DAST.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
86.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
86.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€86.58
€86.58
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
271,244
271,244
52-wk High
€91.00
€91.00
52-wk Low
€67.76
€67.76
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.86
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|10
|10
|8
|(3) HOLD
|7
|6
|5
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.61
|2.65
|2.74
|2.91
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6
|912.88
|936.20
|900.66
|905.99
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5
|803.22
|823.90
|772.93
|799.40
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|3,264.85
|3,325.00
|3,230.00
|3,288.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|3,511.73
|3,674.00
|3,393.00
|3,565.65
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.86
|0.88
|0.84
|0.84
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5
|0.58
|0.62
|0.54
|0.59
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|2.65
|2.84
|2.43
|2.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|2.92
|3.13
|2.38
|3.00
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|9.65
|11.50
|6.80
|8.53
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|815.59
|806.40
|9.19
|1.13
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|756.86
|759.80
|2.94
|0.39
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|861.87
|875.00
|13.13
|1.52
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|728.21
|735.20
|6.99
|0.96
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|741.79
|754.00
|12.21
|1.65
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.63
|0.62
|0.01
|2.29
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.51
|0.53
|0.02
|3.27
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.76
|0.78
|0.02
|2.21
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.58
|0.63
|0.05
|8.49
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.56
|0.57
|0.01
|2.06
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|912.88
|912.88
|917.01
|917.65
|905.99
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|803.22
|803.22
|803.94
|805.25
|799.40
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,264.85
|3,264.85
|3,268.38
|3,265.80
|3,288.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,511.73
|3,511.73
|3,510.45
|3,505.45
|3,565.65
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|0.86
|0.84
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.58
|0.58
|0.59
|0.59
|0.59
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.65
|2.65
|2.65
|2.65
|2.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.92
|2.92
|2.92
|2.92
|3.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|5
- BRIEF-Dassault Systemes starts cash tender offer for shares of EXA for price of $24.25/shr
- BRIEF-Scania and Dassault Systèmes partner for future innovation and deployment of 3DEXPERIENCE platform
- BRIEF-Exa - co obligated to pay Dassault termination fee of $12 mln
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 28