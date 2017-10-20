Edition:
DBV Technologies SA (DBV.PA)

DBV.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

82.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€82.05
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
53,518
52-wk High
€86.64
52-wk Low
€58.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 14.04 24.00 0.00 10.33
Year Ending Dec-18 5 18.58 31.00 0.00 29.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 -5.54 -4.30 -6.31 -4.45
Year Ending Dec-18 6 -7.26 -4.97 -11.26 -4.23

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14.04 14.04 13.44 11.87 10.33
Year Ending Dec-18 18.58 15.52 16.19 14.06 29.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -5.54 -5.54 -5.34 -4.88 -4.45
Year Ending Dec-18 -7.26 -7.26 -7.04 -5.86 -4.23

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

DBV Technologies SA News

