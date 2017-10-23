Edition:
India

Dis-Chem Pharmacies (DCPJ.J)

DCPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,289.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

12.00 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
3,277.00
Open
3,300.00
Day's High
3,338.00
Day's Low
3,254.00
Volume
558,469
Avg. Vol
789,421
52-wk High
3,394.00
52-wk Low
2,048.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- February 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.14 3.14 2.86 2.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 5 17,629.10 18,503.00 17,322.60 --
Year Ending Feb-18 6 20,591.30 21,297.00 20,082.10 --
Year Ending Feb-19 6 24,214.90 25,712.00 23,423.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 5 66.84 76.00 59.50 --
Year Ending Feb-18 7 93.01 99.00 90.00 --
Year Ending Feb-19 7 116.29 124.00 109.00 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 22.90 24.10 21.60 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Feb-17 17,629.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 20,591.30 20,591.30 20,591.30 20,604.30 --
Year Ending Feb-19 24,214.90 24,214.90 24,214.90 24,230.10 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Feb-17 66.84 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 93.01 93.01 93.01 93.27 --
Year Ending Feb-19 116.29 116.29 116.29 116.76 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Feb-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Feb-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Feb-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Feb-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Dis-Chem Pharmacies News