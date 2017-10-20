Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 12,145.00 12,145.00 12,145.00 12,145.00 Year Ending Jun-17 27 11,943.30 12,250.00 11,611.30 -- Year Ending Jun-18 26 12,457.20 12,770.60 12,168.00 12,298.30 Year Ending Jun-19 27 13,028.80 13,368.00 12,588.00 12,833.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 95.60 95.60 95.60 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.49 0.49 0.49 -- Year Ending Jun-17 30 105.29 110.00 101.49 -- Year Ending Jun-18 28 116.77 124.04 108.28 111.81 Year Ending Jun-19 29 127.29 137.37 117.00 119.70 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 8.82 10.60 6.70 8.71