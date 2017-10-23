Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DIBL.NS)
DIBL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
769.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.60 (-2.11%)
Rs-16.60 (-2.11%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|6
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.56
|1.60
|1.70
|1.70
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|49,460.00
|49,924.00
|49,024.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|60,916.90
|62,462.00
|59,132.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|71,957.30
|75,782.00
|68,002.30
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|21.07
|23.50
|19.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|30.56
|38.00
|23.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|36.52
|44.90
|29.70
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|17.09
|17.09
|17.09
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|49,460.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|60,916.90
|60,916.90
|60,916.90
|60,916.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|71,957.30
|71,957.30
|71,241.60
|71,241.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21.07
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|30.56
|30.56
|30.56
|30.56
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36.52
|36.52
|34.95
|34.95
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
