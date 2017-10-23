Edition:
India

Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DIBL.NS)

DIBL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

769.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-16.60 (-2.11%)
Prev Close
Rs786.50
Open
Rs790.00
Day's High
Rs792.95
Day's Low
Rs766.00
Volume
276,660
Avg. Vol
399,027
52-wk High
Rs816.90
52-wk Low
Rs177.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 7 7
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.56 1.60 1.70 1.70

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 49,460.00 49,924.00 49,024.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 60,916.90 62,462.00 59,132.40 --
Year Ending Mar-19 5 71,957.30 75,782.00 68,002.30 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 21.07 23.50 19.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 30.56 38.00 23.10 --
Year Ending Mar-19 5 36.52 44.90 29.70 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.09 17.09 17.09 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 49,460.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 60,916.90 60,916.90 60,916.90 60,916.90 --
Year Ending Mar-19 71,957.30 71,957.30 71,241.60 71,241.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 21.07 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 30.56 30.56 30.56 30.56 --
Year Ending Mar-19 36.52 36.52 34.95 34.95 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Dilip Buildcon Ltd News

