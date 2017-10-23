Edition:
Dialog Semiconductor PLC (DLGS.DE)

DLGS.DE on Xetra

38.25EUR
5:21pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.25 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
€38.01
Open
€38.10
Day's High
€38.44
Day's Low
€38.03
Volume
107,110
Avg. Vol
499,631
52-wk High
€52.35
52-wk Low
€30.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.20 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 4 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 11 10 10
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.05 2.11 2.05 2.05

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 8 477.46 518.00 429.00 478.45
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 324.50 324.50 324.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 1,366.22 1,404.00 1,313.00 1,355.32
Year Ending Dec-18 18 1,560.70 1,641.00 1,460.00 1,505.87
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 8 1.20 1.45 1.05 1.38
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.62 0.62 0.62 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 2.58 2.99 2.02 2.54
Year Ending Dec-18 19 3.28 4.08 2.43 2.89
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 16.73 35.10 3.20 4.35

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 255.23 255.51 0.29 0.11
Quarter Ending Mar-17 268.27 270.97 2.70 1.01
Quarter Ending Dec-16 365.57 364.70 0.86 0.24
Quarter Ending Sep-16 338.31 345.75 7.44 2.20
Quarter Ending Jun-16 250.52 245.75 4.77 1.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.31 0.36 0.05 14.50
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.38 0.43 0.05 13.91
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.77 0.78 0.01 1.30
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.64 0.71 0.07 10.94
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.30 0.34 0.04 12.25

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 477.46 477.46 477.46 477.46 478.45
Quarter Ending Mar-18 324.50 324.50 324.50 324.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1,366.22 1,365.82 1,365.82 1,367.46 1,355.32
Year Ending Dec-18 1,560.70 1,557.19 1,557.19 1,553.41 1,505.87
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.20 1.38
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.62 0.62 0.62 0.62 --
Year Ending Dec-17 2.58 2.57 2.56 2.57 2.54
Year Ending Dec-18 3.28 3.27 3.24 3.23 2.89

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

