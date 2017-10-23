Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 8 477.46 518.00 429.00 478.45 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 324.50 324.50 324.50 -- Year Ending Dec-17 18 1,366.22 1,404.00 1,313.00 1,355.32 Year Ending Dec-18 18 1,560.70 1,641.00 1,460.00 1,505.87 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 8 1.20 1.45 1.05 1.38 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.62 0.62 0.62 -- Year Ending Dec-17 19 2.58 2.99 2.02 2.54 Year Ending Dec-18 19 3.28 4.08 2.43 2.89 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 16.73 35.10 3.20 4.35