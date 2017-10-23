Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM.L)
DNLM.L on London Stock Exchange
739.50GBp
3:45pm IST
739.50GBp
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)
-6.50 (-0.87%)
-6.50 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
746.00
746.00
Open
738.00
738.00
Day's High
742.00
742.00
Day's Low
735.50
735.50
Volume
47,322
47,322
Avg. Vol
381,382
381,382
52-wk High
819.00
819.00
52-wk Low
541.50
541.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|8.40
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|13
|954.90
|956.00
|946.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|13
|1,064.46
|1,092.00
|1,042.00
|992.83
|Year Ending Jun-19
|13
|1,136.41
|1,209.00
|1,080.90
|1,058.91
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1
|8.40
|8.40
|8.40
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|8.30
|8.30
|8.30
|8.30
|Year Ending Jun-17
|14
|43.38
|44.71
|42.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|14
|48.39
|51.60
|44.10
|53.84
|Year Ending Jun-19
|14
|53.89
|61.20
|48.00
|57.89
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|13.70
|17.80
|9.60
|5.98
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|954.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1,064.46
|1,060.44
|1,053.03
|1,055.12
|992.83
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1,136.41
|1,133.57
|1,120.43
|1,124.04
|1,058.91
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|8.30
|8.30
|8.30
|8.30
|8.30
|Year Ending Jun-17
|43.38
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|48.39
|48.15
|47.93
|48.38
|53.84
|Year Ending Jun-19
|53.89
|53.73
|53.33
|53.91
|57.89
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|4
|1
|11
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|4
|1
|11
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|3
|2
|9
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2
|3
|8
|4
- UPDATE 1-UK homewares retailer Dunelm sales boosted by favourable weather
- UK homewares retailer Dunelm sales boosted by favourable weather
- CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Dunelm says trading picks up after difficult year
- UK retailer Dunelm warns on spending squeeze as sales fall
- BRIEF-Dunelm Group posts FY underlying pretax profit of 109.3 mln pounds