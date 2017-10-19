Edition:
Dogan Sirketler Grubu Holding AS (DOHOL.IS)

DOHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

0.93TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.01TL (+1.09%)
Prev Close
0.92TL
Open
0.93TL
Day's High
0.95TL
Day's Low
0.92TL
Volume
42,150,810
Avg. Vol
59,851,706
52-wk High
1.11TL
52-wk Low
0.61TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 7,629.00 7,629.00 7,629.00 5,680.50
Year Ending Dec-18 1 8,219.00 8,219.00 8,219.00 3,870.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.06
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.06

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 1,147.24 1,799.08 651.84 56.82
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1,338.80 1,605.74 266.94 19.94
Quarter Ending Jun-15 987.13 1,568.42 581.29 58.89
Quarter Ending Mar-15 841.22 977.80 136.58 16.24
Quarter Ending Sep-14 793.29 847.79 54.50 6.87
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.02 0.03 0.01 25.00
Quarter Ending Sep-15 -0.01 0.05 0.06 -610.00
Quarter Ending Jun-15 -0.01 0.02 0.03 -280.00
Quarter Ending Mar-15 0.00 -0.02 0.02 0.00
Quarter Ending Sep-14 -0.01 -0.00 0.00 -50.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,629.00 7,629.00 -- -- 5,680.50
Year Ending Dec-18 8,219.00 8,219.00 -- -- 3,870.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.05 0.05 -- -- 0.06
Year Ending Dec-18 0.07 0.07 -- -- 0.06

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

