Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 7,629.00 7,629.00 7,629.00 5,680.50 Year Ending Dec-18 1 8,219.00 8,219.00 8,219.00 3,870.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.06 Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.06