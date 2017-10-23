Edition:
Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (DPFE.NS)

DPFE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

447.25INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.40 (+1.91%)
Prev Close
Rs438.85
Open
Rs444.00
Day's High
Rs464.00
Day's Low
Rs438.85
Volume
439,879
Avg. Vol
384,730
52-wk High
Rs464.00
52-wk Low
Rs170.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 39,459.00 39,459.00 39,459.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 50,832.00 50,832.00 50,832.00 47,838.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 53,483.00 53,483.00 53,483.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 17.00 17.70 16.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 32.70 32.70 32.70 25.30
Year Ending Mar-19 1 36.50 36.50 36.50 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 8,276.25 9,232.50 956.25 11.55
Quarter Ending Dec-14 9,067.00 8,093.30 973.70 10.74
Quarter Ending Dec-13 9,525.00 10,226.60 701.60 7.37
Quarter Ending Sep-11 5,088.79 5,743.40 654.61 12.86
Quarter Ending Jun-11 4,498.00 4,719.60 221.60 4.93

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 39,459.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 50,832.00 50,832.00 50,832.00 48,083.00 47,838.00
Year Ending Mar-19 53,483.00 53,483.00 53,483.00 51,941.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp Ltd News