Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)

DPH.L on London Stock Exchange

2,054.00GBp
3:39pm IST
Change (% chg)

4.00 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
2,050.00
Open
2,040.00
Day's High
2,054.00
Day's Low
2,037.00
Volume
17,095
Avg. Vol
180,998
52-wk High
2,185.00
52-wk Low
1,225.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.14 2.17 2.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 4 364.35 383.40 354.70 --
Year Ending Jun-18 7 396.17 399.40 388.80 359.99
Year Ending Jun-19 6 431.56 438.10 419.10 398.65
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 4 64.06 65.78 61.85 --
Year Ending Jun-18 7 73.52 75.22 70.71 64.94
Year Ending Jun-19 6 82.53 84.60 80.98 74.97

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 364.35 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 396.17 396.17 399.04 393.80 359.99
Year Ending Jun-19 431.56 431.56 434.99 426.47 398.65
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 64.06 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 73.52 73.52 73.99 72.24 64.94
Year Ending Jun-19 82.53 82.53 83.12 80.84 74.97

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

