Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L)
DPH.L on London Stock Exchange
2,054.00GBp
3:39pm IST
Change (% chg)
4.00 (+0.20%)
4.00 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
2,050.00
Open
2,040.00
Day's High
2,054.00
Day's Low
2,037.00
Volume
17,095
Avg. Vol
180,998
52-wk High
2,185.00
52-wk Low
1,225.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.14
|2.17
|2.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|4
|364.35
|383.40
|354.70
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|7
|396.17
|399.40
|388.80
|359.99
|Year Ending Jun-19
|6
|431.56
|438.10
|419.10
|398.65
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|4
|64.06
|65.78
|61.85
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|7
|73.52
|75.22
|70.71
|64.94
|Year Ending Jun-19
|6
|82.53
|84.60
|80.98
|74.97
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|364.35
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|396.17
|396.17
|399.04
|393.80
|359.99
|Year Ending Jun-19
|431.56
|431.56
|434.99
|426.47
|398.65
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|64.06
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|73.52
|73.52
|73.99
|72.24
|64.94
|Year Ending Jun-19
|82.53
|82.53
|83.12
|80.84
|74.97
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|0
|2