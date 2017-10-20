Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM.TO)
DPM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.45
$2.45
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
292,704
292,704
52-wk High
$3.70
$3.70
52-wk Low
$1.87
$1.87
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.04
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
|1.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|346.30
|346.30
|346.30
|339.17
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|402.30
|402.30
|402.30
|232.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.04
|0.05
|0.02
|-0.01
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.02
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.07
|0.12
|0.03
|0.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0.16
|0.21
|0.10
|0.18
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|80.10
|80.18
|0.08
|0.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|102.40
|88.00
|14.40
|14.06
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|97.60
|103.06
|5.46
|5.60
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|86.60
|99.30
|12.70
|14.67
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|65.70
|82.33
|16.63
|25.32
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.01
|0.07
|0.08
|-975.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-0.02
|-0.04
|0.02
|-92.31
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-0.01
|0.04
|0.05
|-385.71
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.02
|-0.12
|0.10
|-393.83
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.03
|-0.05
|0.08
|266.67
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|346.30
|346.30
|337.15
|337.15
|339.17
|Year Ending Dec-18
|402.30
|386.60
|361.07
|361.07
|232.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|-0.01
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.07
|0.07
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.16
|0.16
|0.15
|0.15
|0.18
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
- BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated gold production 173,000 ounces - 187,000 ounces
- BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces appointment of Jonathan Goodman as chair
- BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals has entered into a definitive agreement with Minerp Holdings Proprietary Ltd
- BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals announces Q2 adj earnings per share $0.07
- BRIEF-Dundee Precious Metals sees 2017 consolidated ore milled of 2.0 mln tonnes to 2.2 mln tonnes