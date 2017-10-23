Deepak Nitrite Ltd (DPNT.NS)
DPNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
214.90INR
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.33
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|14,025.10
|14,025.10
|14,025.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|14,780.80
|14,780.80
|14,780.80
|21,871.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|17,145.80
|17,145.80
|17,145.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|10.50
|10.50
|10.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|6.24
|6.24
|6.24
|9.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|7.42
|7.42
|7.42
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3,612.38
|3,373.63
|238.75
|6.61
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|3,495.28
|3,326.70
|168.58
|4.82
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|3,998.68
|3,020.14
|978.54
|24.47
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|3,701.07
|3,596.69
|104.38
|2.82
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14,025.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14,780.80
|14,780.80
|13,925.80
|13,925.80
|21,871.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17,145.80
|17,145.80
|15,875.40
|15,875.40
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings